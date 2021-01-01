Culture Chic Bathroom Wall Sconce by Minka-Lavery - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (4662-598)

The Culture Chic Bathroom Wall Sconce by Minka-Lavery adds an artistic touch to a geometrical profile. It showcases a rectangular metal frame that encases matching rings, arranged to create a symmetrical expression. Clear glass structures with ribbed circular details give a concentric look and create geometric focal points. Housed within the structure are incandescent bulbs (sold separately) that emit a warm glow that gets scattered through the glass to create a dramatic effect. Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Catalina Silver