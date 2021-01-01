Cultural Ceramic Wall Mask of a God from Mexico

Designed to depict the fearsome face of a monster earth god inspired by pre-Hispanic cultures this Mexican mask brings a touch of spirituality and culture to any home. The wall mask features a design by Angel Ceron handcrafted of ceramic by Mexican artisans. The god features swirling patterns at his hair and colorful jewelry on his ears and cheeks sticking out a barbed tongue. Says the artist I am happy and dedicated to my great passion representing my roots with pre-Hispanic pieces.