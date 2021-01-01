From crate&barrel
Cullen Dark Stain Oceana Round Back Dining Chair
Advertisement
Using remarkable joinery techniques, skilled woodworkers expertly fit sections of solid chestnut wood to fashion Cullen's Scandinavian modern curves. Showcasing stunning exposed joinery details, the dining chair embraces with a barrel back that flows into armrests. The slim, padded seat perfectly mimics the frame's circular profile and is neatly upholstered in a top-grain leather. The deep blue contrasts beautifully with the chair's rich dark finish. The Cullen Dark Stain Round Back Dining Chair is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Handcrafted Solid chestnut wood with tung tree oil finish and dark stain Top-grain, semi-aniline leather Seat is polyurethane foam pad and polyester fiber Exposed wood joinery Imported