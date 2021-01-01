From fairtex
CUK Stratos Micro Professional Student Desktop PC (Intel i3-10100, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, 600W PSU, No OS).
Advertisement
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G Six Core Processor (8MB Cache, 3.7GHz-4.2GHz) 65W RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Hard Drive: 256GB NVMe Solid State Drive Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Motherboard: A520M Motherboard Power Supply: 500W 80+ PSU Operating System: None is included. You will be responsible for installation and activation in adherence to applicable EULA terms. Accessories: AC Wifi Adapter + Wired LED Backlit USB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Included 3-Year CUK Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details.)