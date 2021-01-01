A great go-to assortment of cookware must-haves! This Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 11-pc. Cookware Set makes it easy to prepare multiple dishes at once. It includes a terrific, large stockpot for making hearty pastas, and is also equipped with a steamer insert for steaming vegetables. Sauté, simmer, brown and fry with this versatile set featuring measurement markings for easier cooking. Boxed set measures 23L x 9.75W x 13.75H in. Set includes: 1.5 qt. saucepan w/glass cover; 2.5 qt. saucepan w/glass cover; 3 qt. sauté pan w/glass cover Also includes: 8 qt. stockpot w/glass cover, 8" skillet, 10" skillet, and 18 cm steamer insert 18/10 mirror finish delivers classic looks and professional performance Aluminum encapsulated base heats quickly and spreads heat evenly to eliminate hot spots Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop and a helper handle provides extra support and balance when lifting and pouring Rim is tapered for drip-free pouring Tight-fitting cover seals in moisture and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results, every time you cook Weight: 21 lbs. Care: Dishwasher safe. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .