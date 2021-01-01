From luna bazaar

CUF112SS 11 cu ft Energy Star Upright LockStainless Steel Freezer Cubic Feet

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Energy Star rated (uses less power than a light blub); Low noise level. Perfect for storing breast milk, ice cream and frozen food. Freestanding setup (clearance around the unit is needed); 1. 1 cu. ft. total storage volume; Product external dimensions: 18. 5W x 17. 7 D x 19. 5 H Sleek stainless steel reversible swing door; Recessed handle provides a flush finish with the door Cylinder lock and two keys for added security; Mechanical temperature control -10 2F Powerful R600a compressor cooling. One removable flat slide out wire shelf

