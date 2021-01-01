CUECUEPET Embellished Rose Adjustable Dog Collar for Small to Medium Sized Dogs

- Features a D-ring for connecting hanging charms, bells, tags, etc. - Designer collar made with soft, lightweight and breathable silk ribbon and lace - Embellished with four ribbon roses and draped beads - Crystal encrusted buckle with a sturdy D-ring for easy leash attachment - Three Adjustable holes for a perfect and comfortable fit for your pet - Excellent for an everyday walks or social gatherings! -- Sizes -- Small:Length: 12 inches / Fits: Fits 7.75" - 9.75" NecksMedium:Length: 13.8 inches / Fits: Fits 9.75" - 11.75" NecksNote: Remember to measure your pet for an accurate fitNeck Measurements -Measure where a collar would be (in full diameter around neck). Make sure to give a little slack. A good rule of thumb is to allow 2 fingers to fit inside of the measuring tape.May fit (but not limited to) the following dog types: * Brussels Griffon* Cavalier King Charles Spaniel* Chihuahua* Chinese Crested* English Toy Spaniel* Havanese* Japanese Chin* Maltese* Miniature Pinscher* Norfolk Terrier* Norwich Terrier* Papillon* Pekingese* Pomeranian* Pug* Schipperke* Shih Tzu* Silky Terrier* Toy Fox Terrier* Poodle* Yorkshire Terrier