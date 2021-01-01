CUECUEPET Embellished Bone Charm Dog Collar and 44.5 inch Leash for Walking [Multiple Sizes]

- Vibrant and Fashionable collar and leash set - Embellished with alloy bone charms - Sturdy D-ring for easy leash attachment - Matching durable, light, strong and soft leash, runs 45" long - Excellent for an everyday walks or social gatherings! - Leash Length: 44.5 inches -- Collar Sizes -- Small:Fits 7" - 9.5" Necks Medium:Fits 9.75" - 12.75" NecksLarge:Fits 13.25" - 17.75" NecksExtra Large:Fits 16" - 20" NecksNote: Remember to measure your pet for an accurate fitNeck Measurements -Measure where a collar would be (in full diameter around neck). Make sure to give a little slack. A good rule of thumb is to allow 2 fingers to fit inside of the measuring tape.May fit (but not limited to) the following dog types: * Brussels Griffon* Cavalier King Charles Spaniel* Chihuahua* Chinese Crested* English Toy Spaniel* Havanese* Japanese Chin* Maltese* Miniature Pinscher* Norfolk Terrier* Norwich Terrier* Papillon* Pekingese* Pomeranian* Pug* Schipperke* Shih Tzu* Silky Terrier* Toy Fox Terrier* Poodle* Yorkshire Terrier