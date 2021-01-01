Yes To Cucumber Soothing Depuffing Under Eye Masks + Daily Eye Treatment - For Sensitive Skin + Calm, Soothe and Hydrate Skin + 98% Natural Ingredients, (2 Pack), white

Cucumber Soothing Depuffing Under Eye Masks: Soothing and depuffing single eye masks that help to calm and smooth the sensitive under-eye skin. Formulated with soothing cucumber, caffeine and evodia fruit, these under eye masks also help decrease puffiness and the appearance of dark circles in just 10 minutes. Cucumber Daily Eye Treatment: Creamy texture absorbs easily to instantly hydrate and moisturize the skin. Glides on like silk and melts in with ease. 95% natural ingredients. Formulated without Parabens, SLS and Silicones. Vegan