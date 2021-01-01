Rachael Ray Cucina Pantryware Wooden Cutting Board

Crafted from beautiful, sustainable acacia wood, this Rachael Ray Cucina Pantryware 17-Inch x 12-Inch Wood Cutting Board is a must-have for the kitchen. The rustic-styled cutting board boasts a stunning exposed woodgrain surface that delivers the same easy-to-use functionality and kitchen style as the entire Rachael Ray collection. Keep it handy on the countertop for mincing spring herbs, chopping peak-of-season tomatoes, or use it as a handsome tabletop or buffet trivet with one of Rachael's Cucina serving dishes or casseroles. Handwashing the cutting board is recommended to retain the wood's beautiful finish. The wooden board makes a thoughtful gift and is a great complement to the warm, inviting serveware, dinnerware and other pantryware pieces in the Rachael Ray collections. Stylish and practical, the Rachael Ray Cucina Pantryware 17-Inch x 12-Inch Wood Cutting Board lends a rustic touch to kitchen and table.