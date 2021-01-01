From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Sauce Pot/Saucepot with Steamer Insert and Lid, 3 Quart, Agave Blue
Advertisement
DURABLE SAUCEPOT AND STEAMER SET: Durable aluminum saucepot and steamer set construction promotes even heating; sturdy, stylish hard enamel exterior cleans easily; steamer basket is polished stainless steel SET INCLUDES: 3-Quart Nonstick Saucepot with Lid; Stainless Steel Steamer Basket Insert OVEN SAFE STEAMER COMBO: Steamer combo is oven safe to 400 degrees F and suitable for all stovetops except induction NONSTICK POT FOR EASY CLEAN: Long-lasting nonstick steamer saucepan interior provides easy food release and helps make cleanup a cinch; glass lid is shatter-resistant MODERN DESIGN COOKWARE: Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware features rustic colors and modern design that combines easy, relaxed style with everyday functionality SAUCEPOT WITH LID: Grippy rubberized handles for solid, comfortable grasp; use saucepot and lid as an additional cookware piece;, Weight: 3.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rachael Ray