From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan/Saucepan with Lid, 3 Quart, Blue
Advertisement
DURABLE SAUCEPAN: Durable aluminum saucepan construction promotes even heating and a sturdy, stylish hard enamel exterior cleans easily OVEN SAFE: Nonstick saucepan is oven safe to 400 degrees F and suitable for all stovetops, except induction ENHANCED NONSTICK: Superior nonstick provides effortless food release and easy cleanup MODERN DESIGN COOKWARE: Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware features rustic colors and modern design that combines easy, relaxed style with everyday functionality VERSATILE NONSTICK SAUCEPAN: Grippy rubberized handles on the pot and lid provide solid, comfortable grasp; shatter resistant glass lid seals in heat and moisture, Weight: 2.38 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rachael Ray