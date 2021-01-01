From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Grill/Deep Square Griddle Pan, 11 Inch, Gray with Red Handles
Advertisement
INDOOR GRILL ANYTIME: Durable, hard-anodized nonstick grill pan provides fast, even heating for indoor stovetop grilling and has raised ridges for an authentic steakhouse sear OVEN LOVIN': Oven safe to 400 degrees F, this nonstick grill pan makes for easy stovetop-to-oven indoor grilling GET A GRIP: Double-riveted handle with colorful silicone grip makes it easy to move this nonstick grill pan around the kitchen. EASY DOES IT: High-quality nonstick releases foods effortlessly and makes cleanup a snap READY, SET, CLEAN: Get ready for a fast, easy clean with this dishwasher safe grill pan from Rachael Ray, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer