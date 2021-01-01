Bush Business Furniture Cubix U Shaped Corner Desk with Mobile File Cabinet, Slate/White Spectrum (SRA078SLSU)

Choose this Bush Business Furniture Cubix U Shaped Desk for all the workspace, storage and long-lasting commercial quality you require. Spread out with multiple projects and your electronics, while organizing cables in an integrated wire management system. The thermally fused laminate finish resists scratches and stains for an attractive surface that looks great for years. The 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet handles your storage needs, and slides under your Desk to conserve space or rolls wherever you need it. The full-extension file drawer glides on smooth ball bearing slides for an easy reach to the back. The lockable file drawer holds letter, legal and A4 documents, while you organize office supplies in two box drawers. Backed by a 10 Year Warranty, Cubix meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Wire management system includes leg and desktop grommets with a channel on the modesty panel to keep cables under control.Meets ANSI/BIFMA quality test standards for performance and safety.Spacious work surface offers room to spread out with a durable thermally fused laminate finish to resist scratches and stains.American made with U.S. and imported parts.Thermally Fused Laminate over Composite Wood.Assembled Dimensions: 30"H x 71 1/6"W x 91 3/4"D.Commercial quality backed by 10 Year Warranty.Assembly Required.U Shaped Desk provides comfortable curved work area and C-Leg design to maximize legroom.Mobile File Cabinet slides under the U Shaped Desk surface or rolls wherever you need it on dual-wheeled hooded casters (two fixed, two swivel).Bundle includes: 60W Corner Desk, 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, 30W Bridge, 72W Peninsula Desk.Lockable full-extension file drawer opens on smooth ball bearing slides for an easy reach to letter, legal, and A4-sized documents.2 box drawers keep office supplies at your fingertips.The versatile and robust design of the Bush Business Furniture Cubix U Shaped Corner Desk with Mobile File Cabinet works hard wherever you do.