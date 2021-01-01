Trademark Fine Art "Cubist Nude Orange and Purple" Matted Framed Art by Catherine Abel, Black Frame

Long inspired by the art movements and the boldangular shapes of the early 20th century, Australian artist Catherine Abel creates striking figurative oil paintings. Combining classic styles withcomplex themes of modern feminine sexuality, her works are powerfully seductive compositions of strength and beauty. An 11x14 giclee print under acrylic in a 16x20 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional frames and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.