Cubi LED 6.86 Chandelier by Intueri Light - Color: Brown - Finish: Brass - (06.860-1U-BRPB)
Designed by Intueri Light, the Cubi LED Chandelier combines the brilliancy of COB LEDs with an arresting hexagonal silhouette. The piece hangs neatly with slim wiring and a hexagonal canopy setting the geometric tone. With a modular quality, angular steel components combine to create a starry silhouette underlined by its sheer sharpness. Bold metal screws piercing the structure showcase the industrial inspiration behind the piece. Inside cast glass cubes, COB LEDs deliver an edge to edge radiant glow that cuts in a striking shape. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Blackened Brass with Polished Brass