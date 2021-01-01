From teradek
Teradek Cubelet 655 HD-SDI/HDMI Encoder #10-0655
Advertisement
Encoder: Video Inputs:1 x SD/HD-SDI (75 Ohm BNC) 1 x HDMI Type-A receptacle Encoder: Bonding: TeraLink Encoder: Supported Resolutions:1080p 23.98/24/25/29.97/30/50/59.94/60 1080i 50/59.94/60 1080PsF 23/24/25/29/30 720p 50/59.94/60 576i 480i 480p (for HDMI input only) 576p (for HDMI input only) Encoder: Video Compression:H.264, Baseline, Main and High Profile Encoder: Supported Video Bitrate:250 Kbps to 15 Mbps Encoder: Test Pattern Generator Support: Supports Custom Test Pattern Encoder: Video Format Conversion Support: Supports Custom Test Pattern Encoder: Color Correction: CDL/1024 1D LUT (supports 10-bit color) 33x33x33 3D LUT (supports 10-bit color) Encoder: Network Protocols: TCP/IP, UDP, HTTP, DHCP, NTP, SSL, IGMP Encoder: Video Transport Protocols: RTMP RTP, RTSP, RTSP over HTTP MPEG-TS (MPEG-TS is an optional paid license) Encoder: Remote Control: Teradek Core Encoder: Software/Platform Integration: Ustream, YouTube Live, Facebook & new Livestream