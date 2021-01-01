Cube Wall Light by CSL Lighting - Color: Silver (SS1013-SA | CU-4 | CU-1)

Lighting versatility in contemporary form! Customize this geometric wall light with five insert options. Install one of the glass or feature options for the top and bottom of the fixture to tailor the light to an up or down fixture of your making. Suitable for interior and exterior wall applications. Note that two inserts are required to complete this fixture. California-based Creative Systems Lighting, otherwise known as CSL, emerged onto the architectural lighting fixture scene in 1990. Since establishing themselves as leaders in recessed and architectural LED lighting, CSL is dedicated to staying at the forefront of energy efficiency. Their award-winning line of LED options, including the Eco-Downlight, the Eco-Downlight LED Mini, Eco-Counter, Pro-Puck-LED, and the CSL Architectural line have reshaped the way architects and lighting designers alike think about lighting efficiency and performance. Color: Silver. Finish: Single Slot Insert