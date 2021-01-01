19" Wide Tufted Square Chevron Cube Ottoman

An interesting zigzag pattern and 4 button tufting at the top make this Ebern Designs Cube Ottoman is a wonderful accessory for a modern home or office. This ottoman is constructed from premium-quality materials. It is available in various bright colors, so you can choose the one that meets your styling requirements perfectly. This Cube Ottoman by Ebern Designs is easy to clean and maintain. Simply wipe it with a soft cloth and the ottoman will look new for years together. The ottoman can be put to use as soon as it is delivered as it does not require any assembly upon arrival. The ottoman is manufactured in the United States of America. Upholstery Color: Zig Zag Grey