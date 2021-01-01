Noble House Cube Tribal Tufted Wool Pouf

Give your seating arrangement a delightful companion that also offers multiple functions. Featuring a tufted geometric tribal pattern, our pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether this is used as a footrest, casual seating, a side table, or purely for decorative purposes this piece can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pouf is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. BOHO: Our pouf is ideal for those who enjoy simple, uncluttered spaces but still want to receive the full experience of the product's functions. With a tufted geometric tribal pattern in ivory and dark brown, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any home. WOOL AND COTTON: Perfectly intertwining wool and cotton, our pouf provides a unique design that also offers a strong and resilient construction. This mix of material provides an array of colors and a hand-woven look, adding to its beauty and authenticity. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: Our handcrafted poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product.