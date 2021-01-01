Cube Storage Bins with Lids Storage Box with Lids Linen Fabric Foldable Basket Cubes Organizer Storage Drawer with Lids and Handles for Home Office.

High Quality+100% No OdorThe outer surface is made of waterproof linen fabric foldable material, and it doesn't have any odor. Wipe with a clean cloth, not washable Dual StorageMeasuring 18.1*11.8*9.8 inches (LxWxH), each storage bin has a removable center divider for 2 compartment storage or remove for full bin storage. Individual Velcro side lids for convenient single side storage and removal. Sturdy cardboardSides and lid reinforced with thick supporting cardboard - Allows the bins to retain their shape for long lasting use and ease of transport. Collapsible design for easy storageThe collapsible design of these Fabric Storage Organizers makes it easy for you to assemble. Simply pop open, place the bottom inside and then you've done. And you can just fold them flat for space-saving storage when they are not in use. Space SavingUtilize as closet organization bins, clothes baskets, Linen, Bedding, child / kid room toy stor