Cube LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Blackjack Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (CUB-15F-PC-12T-30K)

Some environments beg for decoratively minimalist lighting, and the Cube LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Blackjack Lighting fits the bill with its clean lines and bright, warm illumination. This versatile flush mount offers unlimited lighting solutions whether used alone or in combination. It can be mounted on wall or ceiling, making it ideal for modern home, commercial and hospitality spaces. Blackjack Lighting, founded in 2013 in suburban Chicago, produces modern and contemporary LED lighting. Their geometric creations combine stunning design with cutting-edge technology and quality materials. With offerings ranging from minimalist desk lamps to sleek, shimmering chandeliers, Blackjack Lighting has won numerous awards and recognitions, including a Grand Prize in the Lighting for Tomorrow competition and the Next Generation SSL Luminaires Design Competition award. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Chrome