Cube Bookcase

Features:Dark walnut shelfProduct Type: CubeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryColor: Dark WalnutBack Panel: OpenFinished Back: NoOrientation : VerticalFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Shelf Material: Solid WoodNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNumber of Shelf Tiers: Adjustable Shelves: NoSmallest Shelf Weight Capacity: Largest Shelf Weight Capacity: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers Included: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors Included: Door Material: Lighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Fabric Bins Included: Number of Fabric Bins Included: Compatible Bookcase Accessories Part Number: Library Ladder Included: Wall-Mounting Required: Wall-Mounting Hardware Included: Room Divider: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Dorm SKU: NoDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodWood Species: WalnutSpefications:GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: TAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ADA Compliant: SCS Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CE Certified: LEED Project Appropriate: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: UL Listed: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesFIRA Certified: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: ANSI/BIFMA X5.9 Storage: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: cUL Listed: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Energy Star Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: Fire Rated: CALGreen Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 85.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 20.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20.5Overall Product Weight: 123Shelves: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Fabric Bins: NoFabric Bin Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Fabric Bin Interior Width - Side to Side: Fabric Bin Interior Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Adult Assembly Required: Suggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty: