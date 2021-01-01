From dermadoctor
Cube Basket Bin, Foldable Closet Organizer Shelf Cabinet Bookcase Boxes, Thick Fabric Drawer Container (4, Black)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Thick Burlap Imported Made of heavyweight fabric and cardboard, the baskets are 3 times thicker and 5 times studier than normalworth extra money Really Thick and Heavy duty fabric bins do not bend or fall down Excellent workmanship, especial the tight and smooth appearance we do the best Made from superior material, no chemical chemical additives Foldable design saves space, metal handles are more firm. Measure 11 x 11 x11 inches