Cube Architectural LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (DC-WS05-F827S-WT)

The Cube Architectural LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting brings a contemporary atmosphere to a variety of outdoor settings. Its clean rectangular form (made of die cast aluminum and clear glass diffusers) contains a state-of-the-art LED engine whose light shines through with precision and efficiency. The fixture can also be installed both upwards and downwards, bringing additional versatility to its adjustable output. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White