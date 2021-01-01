Cube Architectural LED Pendant Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (DC-PD06-F927-BZ)

The Cube Architectural LED Pendant Light by WAC Lighting is ideal for placement outdoors and indoors because of its simple, geometric design. The fixture is made from a solid aluminum material, giving it durability as well as a low-maintenance profile. It is capable of a 39-degree cutoff angle for glare and comes with a 45-degree swivel canopy as well as two field-cuttable 24-inch rods. Uses energy-efficient LED lamping to provide warm, ambient lighting for the immediate area. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze