Cube Architectural LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (DC-CD05-F840-GH)

Minimum in design and maximum in function, the Cube Architectural LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting is specifically designed for modern homes. It boasts a sleek geometric design that evokes an understated appeal. From multiple light distribution options to various beam angles, the illumination style can be changed based on the need or personal taste. This flush mount luminaire is also capable of 39-degree visual cutoff angle for glare control. Made from durable aluminum, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Graphite