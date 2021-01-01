Cube Architectural 6 Inch Ultra Narrow LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (DC-WS06-U840B-BZ)

The Cube Architectural 6 Inch Ultra Narrow LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting blends contemporary form and function into one versatile outdoor fixture. Its die cast aluminum body and clear glass lens bring a sleek, geometric aesthetic while also providing adjustable LED lighting, filtered from ultra-narrow beam precision optics. Ideal for placement along paths, walls, and entryways, either upwards or downwards. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze