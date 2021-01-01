From black fly creations - cuba
Black Fly Creations - Cuba Cuba Flag, Patria Y Vida SOS Cuban Freedom Fist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Click Our Brand Link "Black Fly Creations" Top Of Page! We Have Lots More Designs For The Entire Family! We Also Have Fishing and Outdoor Apparel For Men Women Mom Dad Boys And Girls! Cuban patriotic slogan: Patria y Vida. Patriotic Cuban freedom message apparel shirts and gifts for Men Women Kids And Cuban Americans! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only