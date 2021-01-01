Houzer CTS-2300 Contempo 23" Single Basin Undermount 18-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink and Sound Dampening Technology - Basket Strainer Included

Houzer CTS-2300 Contempo 23" Single Basin Undermount 18- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink and Sound Dampening Technology - Basket Strainer Included Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of 18- T-304 stainless steel, providing a striking modern flare backed by the durability and longevity you wantScored drain lines allow for increased drainageUndermount installation provides a clean, flush lookSound dampening technology features a sound absorbing pad for less clatter while you're washing plates and pansRear drain location increases workspace area in the sink as well as storage space underneathCompatible basket strainer included with sinkAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technology / Benefits:Stoneguard Undercoating: Stoneguard Undercoating is applied to Houzer sinks with sound absorption technology, making the exterior of the basin fully insulated from the noise of clanging dishes, pots and pans. The application of Stoneguard Undercoating makes Houzer sinks among the quietest sinks available today. Specifications:Height: 10" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Length: 23" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Width: 18" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Basin Depth: 10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Basin Length: 21" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Width: 16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Minimum Cabinet Size: 30" (minimum area in cabinet to install sink)Installation Type: UndermountDrain Connection: 3-1/2"Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Stainless Steel Stainless Steel