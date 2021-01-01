JONATHAN Y CTP102 Contemporary POP Modern Abstract Brushstroke Cream/Pink 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug (CTP102A-3)

[NON-SHEDDING]: Certain rug materials are more likely to shed than others. It’s not unusual for natural rugs, like wool and jute, to shed loose fibers until they’ve been vacuumed several times. Non-shedding rugs are carefully woven using longer fibers that stay put. Higher-quality wool and synthetic materials are power-loomed for durability. When properly cared for, these rugs won’t shed fluff or fibers into your home. [KID & PET FRIENDLY]: These easy-care rugs are perfect for high-traffic rooms and families with kids and pets. Woven from durable synthetic fibers, they have a low pile surface that won’t trap dirt and debris. Synthetic rugs can endure heavy wear and frequent cleaning, so they’re ideal for a family room, entry, dining area or kitchen. Our busy rug patterns help conceal spills and pawprints too! [DURABLE]: Durable enough for high-traffic areas, these area rugs are ideal for busy households. A rug’s construction determines its durability. Machine-loomed, durable rugs may be woven from synthetic materials or certain natural fibers like wool or seagrass. Our synthetic rugs make an excellent choice for family areas; they’re stain-resistant and easy to clean. Stylish and long-lasting, durable rugs made from natural fibers need professional cleaning. With a plush pile cut at 0. 35", It can stand up to high traffic without looking matted or worn Combining tones of pink, purple, aqua and Cream, this rug is a versatile addition to any color scheme Power loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey Take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to come Material: 100% polypropylene No backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)