CTKcom Emergenc LED Light Bulbs 5W(4 Pack)- Lamps Household Lighting Bulbs Human Body Induction, Saving Energy Intelligent Light Rechargable.

1.Our Emergency LED bulb 5 Watt, 60 Watt Equivalent, Power Saving, Durable, Environmental Friendly. Save 90% energy. 2.High quality, High brightness;Material: PC;Smart change of LED bulds can make your no longer worry about the accident of power. The bulbs will keep bright for 4-6 Hrs when the outage of power happens. 3.^ ^Suitable for hotel, dining room, guest room, office, show room, shop, corridor, go camping etc. 4.Dimension:4.21in*2.36in;Color: White; Long Life up to 50000(h).Easy installation, just screw in the E26/E27 socket. USA Standard bulb base connector. 5.^ ^Feature Bulb for Special Use: You can also make the bulb lighten by your finger like our pictures show. So the bulb can be a outdoor camping light, and it will be much useful in some industry area. During load shedding or power interruption, the light bulbs will remain on if already switch on(1 sec delay)