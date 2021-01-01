TOTO CT416 Elongated Bowl Only 12" Rough-In Bone Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

TOTO CT416 Elongated Bowl Only, 12" Rough-In Elongated Bowl Only, 12" Rough-InWhen it comes to Toto, being just the newest and most advanced product has never been nor needed to be the primary focus. Toto's ideas start with the people, and discovering what they need and want to help them in their daily lives. The days of things being pretty just for pretty's sake are over. When it comes to Toto you will get it all. A beautiful design, with high quality parts, inside and out, that will last longer than you ever expected. Toto is the worldwide leader in plumbing, and although they are known for their Toilets and unique washlets, Toto carries everything from sinks and faucets, to bathroom accessories and urinals with flushometers. So whether it be a replacement toilet seat, a new bath tub or a whole new, higher efficiency money saving toilet, Toto has what you need, at a reasonable price.TOTO products are designed to enhance your every day experience and elevate the level on which you connect to your bath space. Engineered, tested, designed and ready for daily use, TOTO's products focus on technologies that bring the bathroom from the dark ages to the 21st century.With its versatile aesthetic and two-piece construction, the Aquia II toilet will undoubtedly appeal to a wide audience of homeowners and design professionals with its sleek modern lines. Its skirted design facilitates easy cleaning by removing the nooks and crannies where dust and bacteria collect, while the slender tank gives it a heightened sensibility.Tank Sold Separately Bowl Only Bone