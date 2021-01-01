CT Sounds TROPO-18-D4 1300 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm 18in Car Subwoofer

RMS Power: 650 Watts RMS; Max Power: 1300 Watts MAX; Coil Configuration: Dual 4 Ohm 3 Inch - 4 Layer High-Temperature Copper Voice Coil & Double Slug Y30 Grade Optimized Motor; built to bring you the bass you need without breaking the bank you love Flexible High Foam Surround & 3% Carbon Fiber Reinforced Cone; the car 18 inch subwoofer allows you to peer into the atmospheric pressure CT Sounds subwoofers are capable of Advanced Air Cooling System & Signature Chrome Plated Low Carbon Iron Bottom Plate; this compact car subwoofer was engineered to be a harmonious combination of price and performance without a compromise on quality You have come to the Troposphere; bass yourself seven miles up in the atmosphere with explosive sound pressure, the CT Sounds Tropo 18 Inch Subwoofer fills in the bass missing from your current stereo