DecoTeak CT-BT-30-1 Curvature 30" Free Standing Solid Teak Wood Vanity Cabinet Only EarthyTeak Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

DecoTeak CT-BT-30-1 Curvature 30" Free Standing Solid Teak Wood Vanity Cabinet Only DecoTeak CT-BT-30-1 Features: Covered under DecoTeak's 5 year warranty Coordinates with products from the Curvature line seamlessly Constructed from teak wood providing a lifetime of durability Free standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor (and anchors to the wall) providing a functional design that doesn’t overwhelm the space Double door design provides easy access to storage space 2 full extension drawers with soft-close slides provide for organized storage solutions Equipped with dual shelves allowing for even more storage capacity Vanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separately Best paired with vessel sink Vanity cabinet will ship fully assembled DecoTeak CT-BT-30-1 Specifications: Cabinet Width: 30" ( left to right) Cabinet Height: 32" ( top to bottom) Cabinet Depth: 21-1/4" ( front to back) Cabinet Installation Type: Free Standing Number of Doors: 2 Number of Drawers: 2 Number of Shelves: 2 Single EarthyTeak