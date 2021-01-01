Primo Lanterns CT-31E Charleston 28" Wide 2 Light Outdoor Wall-Mounted Lantern in Electric Configuration Copper Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

Primo Lanterns CT-31E Charleston 28" Wide 2 Light Outdoor Wall-Mounted Lantern in Electric Configuration Add Southern Charm and character to any outdoor area with a gas burning wall lantern from Primo Lanterns. Hand made from pure copper, these lanterns are antique-finished and clear-coated for a breathtaking appearance. The dancing pecan leaf flame will captivate with its splendor, and its warm glow will offer relaxing illumination wherever this lantern is located.Primo Lanterns CT-31E Features:Hand made using 22 copperFinished in a clear powder coat to protect materialTempered glass panelsSturdy aluminum mount includedPrimo Lanterns CT-31E Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Wattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 60Height: 31.5"Width: 28" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)ETL Listed: YesPrimo Lanterns CT-31E Additional Information:Ships in as little as 24 hoursDesigned in LouisianaPropane conversion availableSupplying decorative gas fixtures for over 32 years, Primo Lanterns, and the charming illumination of gas lanterns, is sweeping the nation. What started in the great cities of the Southern United States has now spread to all four corners of the globe, and Primo Lanterns is proud to bring that to you. Each Lantern is CSA Designed Certified and its timeless design, based on classic gas lanterns found throughout Louisiana, is sure to add that "Southern Charm" to any home. All lanterns include a standard wall mounting bracket, and special mounting accessories are also available. Outdoor Wall Sconces Copper