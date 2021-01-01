TOTO CST404CUFG Promenade Two-Piece Elongated 1 GPF Toilet with Tornado Flush™ Technology Colonial White Fixture Toilet Two-Piece Elongated

TOTO CST404CUFG Promenade Two-Piece Elongated 1 GPF Toilet with Tornado Flush Technology Toto CST404CUFG Features:Two-Piece elongated configuration allows for easier access to the area around the toiletElongated bowl provides extra comfort, extending out an extra 1-1/2" compared to a round configurationCovered under TotoNULLs 1 year limited warrantyMade from vitreous chinaFloor mounted installationADA CompliantWaterSense certified - toilet uses 20% less water than the current standard while maintaining superior performanceToto CST404CUFG Technologies / Benefits:CeFiONtect™: TOTONULLs extraordinarily smooth CeFiONtect™ glaze prevents particulates from adhering to porous, ceramic surfaces. The ion-barrier in CeFiONtect™ keeps everything cleaner, longer. Less cleaning means fewer chemicals in the environment and less water used for cleaning.Tornado Flush™: The Tornado Flush™ features two powerful nozzles that create a centrifugal, cyclonic rinsing action which reduces waste buildup and keeps the bowl cleaner. Using only 1.28 gallons per flush, this high-efficiency system is more effective in one flush than most toilets are with multiple flushes. The modern hole-free rim design means that it performs more consistently and is easy to clean.Toto CST404CUFG Specifications:Overall Height: 31-1/4" (bottom of the base to the highest point on the toilet)Overall Depth: 28-1/2" (back of the tank to the front of the rim)Overall Width: 17-3/4" (furthest point on the left to the furthest on the right)Bowl Height: 16-1/4" (bottom of the base to the rim)Flow Rate: 1 gallon-per-flushWater Area: 9" x 6-3/4" (inner rim dimensions length X width)Tank Width: 17-3/4" (left most to right most points on tank)Trapway (Discharge Passageway) Size: 2-1/8"Rough-In: 12" Two-Piece Elongated Colonial White