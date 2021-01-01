CSic84 Frameless 8' in Ceiling 5 Speaker Set 3 Way Home Theater Speakers, White, (Model: CSic84-5S)

FRAMELESS FLUSH MOUNT IN CEILING SPEAKERS - Wide sound dispersion designed speakers easily integrate with new and existing audio systems, traditional Passive speaker design, simply drive power from your home audio receiver or amp FULL RANGE 3-WAY SOUND - 8' High Rigidity Poly cone woofers with progressive spiders and butyl rubber surrounds, mylar midranges and. 5' mylar tweeters, 3-way passive crossovers for greater fidelity, frequency response is 40Hz-20 kHz with 95dB at 8ohm FRAMELESS DESIGN - Paintable edge-to-edge grills magnetically attach over the frames giving a frameless appearance, pressure lock mounting system clamps tight to drywall, fits round speaker hole size of 9. 49' with a mounting depth of 3. 7', overall size of 10. 86' with spring loaded raw wire connections SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS - Any home audio receiver or amp with raw speaker wire outputs, power from your amp should be no less than 10 and no more than 350 watts per channel, CL3 rated in wall