Cadet CSC151TW Com-Pak 250 sq. ft. 5120 BTU Fan Forced Wall Heater

Warm up in a hurry with a fast-heating coil elementSpread the warmth all around with an efficient, quiet fanRest safe and easy-safety features turn heater off if normal operating temperatures are exceededEnjoy trouble-free use thanks to durable, reliable designPowder coating is designed to eliminate sharp edges while providing a durable finishUnique compact design recess mounts discreetly into the wall to maximize your living spaceComplete unit includes a wall can, heater, grill and thermostat for hard-wired installation into your wallThermostat temperature range: 40AdegF - 85AdegFThermostat is in low position when the knob is turned completely counterclockwise (complete units without a built-in thermostat are also available)