From patron by perugia
CSB404 Essential Surge Protector 450J125V 4 Outlets 4ft Power Cord Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. VITAL SURGE PROTECTION: 4 NEMA 5-15R outlets provide 450 joules of protection for sensitive home and office equipment INPUT: NEMA 5-15P Straight input plug, 4 foot power cord, lighted 15A circuit breaker/power switch METAL OXIDE VARISTOR (MOV) TECHNOLOGY: Allows normal current to pass through the device, while diverting any surges/spikes through the ground circuit EMI/RFI NOISE FILTRATION: Filters out electromagnetic and radio frequency interference to improve picture and sound quality of connected equipment LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY: $25,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee