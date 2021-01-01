From cuisinart
Cuisinart CSB-85IHR Smart Stick 2-Speed Blender 300 Watts- 6 Months Cuisinart Manufacturer Warranty (Refurbished)
Cuisinart CSB-85IHR Smart Stick 2-Speed Blender 300 Watts (Refurbished).Cuisinart presents a sophisticated hand blender that does a lot more than blend! The elegant brushed stainless steel Smart Stick Hand Blender has its own chopper/grinder attachment, and enough power to chop nuts, grind hard cheeses, and whip up voluminous meringues and creamy toppings in seconds. Offers the easy operation and cleanup that make Cuisinart a favorite.