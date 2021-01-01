CS517de Color Laser Printer Network Ready Duplex Printing and Professional Features

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast color and B & W documents (32 pages per minute) in high quality, with integrated duplex feature to save paper. Reliable. Easily print up to 7,000 pages per month, and enjoy less downtime with 's state of the art paper handling. Economical. 's Unison toner keeps the cost of printing low with consistent, shake free cartridges that prevent wasted prints. Cartridges yield up to 3,500 color (71BHC0, 71BHY0, and 71BHM0) and 8,000 black pages (71B1XK0). Professional. Named Color Management and PANTONE calibration make it easy to develop a consistent brand image by accurately matching your colors. Peace of mind guaranteed by the one year, next business day exchange warranty. Easily upgrade to a total of five years.