CS51593 3Handset Dect 60 Cordless Phone with Answering System and Caller ID SilverBlack

Best Quality Guranteed. Digital Answering system: with up to 22 minutes of recording time, the digital Answering system grabs calls when you can't. Digital Answering system voice guide: setting up your system just got easier. Talking prompts walk you through the setup of your new phone's digital Answering system, so you can be confident it's ready to record. Full-duplex Handset and base speakerphones: enjoy a speakerphone that can keep up with your calls. Increase participation by allowing both ends to speak and be heard at the same time, for conversations that are more true to life. Call Block: input and/or save up to 20 names and numbers in the call Block directory to stop unwanted calls from ringing through.