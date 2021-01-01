From chic home
Chic Home CS4610-AN 9 Piece Aubrey Decorator Upholstery Comforter Set and Pillows Ensemble, King, Beige
Advertisement
1pc Comforter with Faux silk pleated flange: 110x96" , 2pc Pillow Sham: 20x36+2" , 2pc Euro Sham Faux silk: 26x26+1.5 inch Flange, 1 Bed skirt pleated faux silk: 78x80+15" , 1pc Cushion: 18x18" , 1pc Rectangle Pillow: 12x18" , 1 Round Pillow: 16" Oversized Overfilled Elegant decorative pillows highlight the essence of this comforter set Beautiful Vintage Inspired Floral Design Care instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid Tearing, use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness