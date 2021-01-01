CS10 Center Channel Speaker Single Black

1 Inch (25 millimeter) Fabric/Polymer Composite Dynamic Balance Dome Tweeter with powerful Neodymium magnet structure delivers clear and detailed high frequency response for realistic reproduction of vocals and instruments Two 5 1/4 in Bi Laminate Composite Dynamic Balance Drivers are lightweight and stiff with good damping for high efficiency, excellent bass and lower distortion Non resonant all MDF enclosure construction with 3/4 in thick baffles ensures cleaner, clearer, more lifelike sound quality Unique Reversible design cabinets can be turned upside down to aim up inches when placed under a video monitor Five Way Binding Post Connectors for more secure hook up options