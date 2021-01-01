Amba CS-20 Jeeves 21-1/4" W x 36-3/4" H 115 V Hardwired Stainless Steel Towel Warmer Oil Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Hardware Towel Warmer Electric Towel

Amba CS-20 Jeeves 21-1/4" W x 36-3/4" H 115 V Hardwired Stainless Steel Towel Warmer The Jeeves collection features a classic towel bar design featuring liquid-filled round bars. These electric models are made in South Africa from locally sourced, 100% recyclable 304 stainless steel. You have a variety of shapes and sizes to choose from, with the option of straight or gently curved horizontal cross bars. Boasting an Automatic Heating Technology with a built-in thermostat, all Jeeves models self-regulate to maintain the ideal internal temperature range and reduce power consumption. The benefit is two-fold: optimum operating temperatures and the lowest electrical consumption without any user input. Two safety cutout features are equipped on all models for added safety and peace of mind. Models take between 15 to 60 minutes to reach optimum temperature. Accessories and timers are available for most models. UL-certified for use in the USA and Canada, the Jeeves units are approved for installation around water sources and above bathtubs. Easily replaceable heating elements means you can get years of use out of this towel warmer – far beyond its warranty. *If the electric element in the Jeeves or Traditional heated towel rack is faulty it will be replaced within the first 2 years for any reason. Thereafter, elements can be replaced at a cost which is available on application.* Amba CS-20 Features: This classic towel warmer design features 13 straight, horizontal bars in a 4-4-5 bar configuration Perfectly sized to accommodate 3 towels, it warms them up and dries them out while helping to reduce humidity in the bathroom Accessories such as bathrobe hangers, shelf bars and programmable timers can be added to the unit for extra functionality Amba CS Benefits and Technologies: Automatic Heating Technology: feature that enables the units to shut off automatically for optimal safety Amba CS-20 Specifications: Height: 36-3/4" (top to bottom) Width: 21-1/4" (from left to right) Depth (Projection): 4-1/2" Maximum Operating Temperature (Fahrenheit): 158 Power Type: Hardwired Voltage: 115 V Wattage: 150 Watts Amperage: 1.6 Amps Electric Towel Warmer Oil Rubbed Bronze