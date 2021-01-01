Liebherr CS-1410-L 30 Inch Wide 14 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Left Hand Door and DuoCooling Stainless Steel

Liebherr CS-1410-L 30 Inch Wide 14 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Left Hand Door and DuoCooling Features:Excellent 14 cu. ft. capacity offers the perfect amount of space to store what you needEnergy efficient LED lights gently illuminate the refrigerator and freezerSuperFrost freezer function rapidly freezes freshly stored food in a vitamin preserving mannerSuperCool refrigerator function generates large cold reserves in order to quickly chill freshly stored foodTwo year full parts and labor warranty on materials or workmanship, five year full parts and labor warranty on sealed system, and twelve year limited parts warranty on sealed systemProduct Technologies:SoftSystem: Unique to Liebherr products, this patented door closing system ensures that the door closes softly even when fully loaded. In addition, the door swing can be limited to 90 degrees allowing for more design options to match your kitchen.DuoCooling: Providing superior performance, energy efficiency, and food preservation, this dual refrigeration system creates the optimal conditions in both the refrigerator and freezer compartments independently. By ensuring that there is no crossing of unwanted air, moisture, or food aromas between the two compartments, you can be sure that the flavor and texture of your food will always remain as fresh as possible.SmartSteel: This scratch resistant finish significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints and is extremely easy to clean. All that is required to maintain it's beautiful appearance is a clean dry or damp cloth.Specifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 11 cu. ft.Freezer Capacity: 3 cu. ft.Total Capacity: 14 cu. ft.Bulb Type: LEDHeight: 73-1/4"Width: 29-9/16"Depth: 24-13/16"Counter Depth: YesNumber Of Shelves: 5Shelf Material: Tempered GlassCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesDefrost Type: AutomaticAmperage: 2.5Voltage: 115 Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel