Home Decorators Collection Crystalline Quartz 12 in. L x 23.82 in. W Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (19.8 sq. ft. / case)

Home Decorators Collection Vinyl Tile Flooring gives you the richness and deep texture of tile flooring with luxurious embossing for a beautiful look and feel. This product features enhanced ceramic bead surface coating for scratch resistance. Dramatic 12 in. x 23.82 in. tiles are durable and quiet underfoot. Home Decorators Collection simple angle-drop-lock installation system allows for easy, no-glue installation, saving time, effort and money. The floating floor installs over most existing surfaces including concrete, tile, wood and vinyl. This flooring is both phthalate-free and formaldehyde-free to ensure product safety. With Home Decorators Collection, you can transform any room in your home quickly and easily. Color: Crystalline Quartz.