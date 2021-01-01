Crystal Shell Mini Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (CS1-10MS-SC-5.5CL)

The Crystal Shell Mini Pendant Light from Shakuff is a handcrafted glass luminaire, giving off an attractive display of reflected light no matter the viewing angle. It's a graceful modern design, serving the home over kitchen and dining areas. Like a true piece of art, glass artisans hand shape pieces of hot glass with an organic edge. Tiny fractured glass details fuse with the glass panels on the interior, creating a stunning texture. The two glass panels cover the lamp like a beautiful clamshell. The single lamp generates a warm, diffused ambient glow. The warm light dots the glass details with a sea of crisp highlights. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver