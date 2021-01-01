Crystal Shell Linear Suspension Light by ShakÃºff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CS5-5AB-SC-7CL)

The Crystal Shell Linear Suspension Light by Shakuff enriches its surroundings with a stylish array of natural forms. With a design inspired by Joseph Sidofs idyllic childhood on the Northern Israeli shore, its complex array of simple lamp forms creates a cohesive and captivating structure. An array of single-socket lamps hangs suspended from slim wire mountings, while a clamshell of handmade glass sweeps around pinpoint, potent LED lamps that act as the lustrous pearl at the center of each bivalve. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Disc. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver